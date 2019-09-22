JUST IN
Business Standard

Mumbai man drowns in Nagpur lake

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A Mumbai resident drowned in Ambhajari Lake in Nagpur on Sunday morning, police said.

Anand Dwivedi, who hails from Matunga in Mumbai, was working in an Information Technology company here, an official said.

"He had gone to the lake with 6-7 friends. He did not know to swim and drowned soon after he entered the water. The incident happened at 7 am. His body was brought out later by people who were swimming nearby," the Ambhajari police station official said.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 14:35 IST

