Assembly bypoll: Four-cornered contest in Hamirpur

The September 23 bypoll to the Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered contest, with the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress fielding their candidates.

According to office of the Chief Electoral Officer, UP, voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm while counting of votes will take place on September 27.

The by-election, the first to be held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

Nine candidates are in the poll fray. Prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).

The Election Commission on Saturday had announced polling for 11 Assembly seats in the state mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of state assembly will be held on October 21.

Assembly constituencies which will vote in bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

The assembly constituency of Ghosi became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

