President Trump launches 2020 re-election bid with mega rally, vows to 'Keep America Great'

has officially launched his 2020 re-election bid and appealed to his supporters to give him four more years to realise his unfinished agenda for the country, whose economy he boasted, has become the "envy of the world" under his watch.

Kick-starting his election campaign at a jam-packed rally in on Tuesday, Trump coined a new slogan, "Keep Great" and warned that opposition Democrats want to "destroy" the country.

"Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as of the United States," Trump told supporters. "I promise you I will never ever let you down."



The 73-year-old real estate investor-turned-politician, who became the 45th of the of in 2017, told a crowd of 20,000 Republican supporters that the economy of the US under him has become "the envy of the world".

is a key battleground state and one that Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Trump said his victory three years ago was a "defining moment in American history" and vowed to maintain his " First" policy as he touched the hallmarks of his 2016 campaign, hard-line immigration policies and defence spending.

He said that the country has made significant progress during his presidency and all that is at risk if he were to be defeated in the next year.

Unveiling the theme of "Keep America Great", Trump in his roughly 80-minute speech, exuded confidence of winning the In his 2016 election campaign, he had popularised the slogan "Make America Great Again".

Addressing his supporters who filled the Orlando's Amway Center, brimming with enthusiasm for the President, Trump said, "We're going to keep on going. We're going to keep on fighting and we're going to keep on winning, winning, winning".

Nearly two dozen Democratic leaders, including former US Joe Biden, are aspiring to contest against him in the November 2020 The winner of the beginning early next year would get to challenge him.

and the entire First Family along with First Lady were on the stage during the president's first campaign speech.

Trump also asked his outgoing to address the enthusiastic crowd. Trump is seeking her to run for the of

"We're going to miss her," Trump said, calling her "a warrior".

Amidst chants of "four more years" from his supporters, Trump announced his 2020 re-election campaign to complete his unfinished agenda.

In his speech, Trump accused Democrats of pushing socialism and vowed, "America will never be a socialist country".

"Nobody has done what we have done in two-and-a-half years," he said, citing his economic policies as a major accomplishment of his first term.

He pledged to continue a crackdown against illegal immigration, one day after tweeting that US authorities would soon begin removing "millions of illegal aliens" from the country.

"We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens, not for criminal aliens," Trump told supporters.

He also accused Democrats of seeking to legalise illegal immigration in order to boost their voting base, and said they "want to destroy our country as we know it".

Complaining about Robert Mueller's investigation, Trump said that he has been under siege for years.

"No president should ever have to go through this again," he said.

Trump accused Democrats and the media of conducting "a witch hunt" to "take down our incredible movement".

He also mentioned Justice Brett Kavanaugh's difficult confirmation hearing and said, "They tried to destroy him with false and malicious accusations... They tried to ruin his life".

Trump claimed that Democrats want to take the country back to the past. But, "We are not going back," he asserted.

Citing the new trade deal with and as one of his accomplishments, Trump said his administration has reduced the price of prescription drugs and made progress in the fight against opioid addiction.

He also railed against sanctuary cities and said no one who supports sanctuary cities should be allowed to run for president.

Continuing with his usual stump remarks against the media and fake news, Trump said with his election in 2016, voters not only transferred power from one party to another, but back to the people.

"Many times, I said we would drain the swamp, and that's exactly what we're doing now," he said.

from the said that his party will continue to call him out on his failures and broken promises to the American people.

"From and immigration reform, to gun control and the Muslim ban, Trump's actions have made life more difficult for South Asians. The is committed to mobilising South Asian voters to deny Trump a second chance at implementing his regressive policies," Santos told

"New campaign, same broken promises. Voters heard nothing new tonight. It's been the same thing for the past two and a half years. One broken promise after another," said DNC

