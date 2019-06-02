Panun Kashmir urges Modi govt to hold dialogue for permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

The has appealed to the to start a dialogue with its representatives on permanent rehabilitation of displaced

The party asked the government to put in place a comprehensive policy for permanent rehabilitation of the displaced community.

"This can be done by creating a centrally administered Union Territory of to the East and North of river Jhelum in Valley," said



Panun Kashmir convenor Agnishaker said creation of Panun Kashmir was critical for defeating terrorism and radcalisation in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)