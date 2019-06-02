JUST IN
Panun Kashmir urges Modi govt to hold dialogue for permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Panun Kashmir has appealed to the Narendra Modi government to start a dialogue with its representatives on permanent rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The party asked the government to put in place a comprehensive policy for permanent rehabilitation of the displaced community.

"This can be done by creating a centrally administered Union Territory of Panun Kashmir to the East and North of river Jhelum in Kashmir Valley," Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said

Panun Kashmir convenor Agnishaker said creation of Panun Kashmir was critical for defeating terrorism and radcalisation in Kashmir.

