Mushtaq: Mumbai maul Delhi by 8 wickets; Maha, K'taka register

Domestic giants thrashed by 8 wickets in their Group B match of the here on Saturday.

This is Mumbai's first win in the stage, after they suffered a defeat in their lung-opener against

Put into bat at the Emerald Heights International School Ground, bowlers led by medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande (4-19) put out a splendid performance to restrict to 144/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

lost opener Hiten Dalal (4) early after he was stumped by wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar off spinner Shams Mulani.

Experienced Unmukt Chand (22) and Dhruv Shorey (33) conjured a 58-run stand for the second wicket to rally Delhis innings.

But then pacer broke the stand removing Chand and also sent (0) back to the pavilion.

stuck immediately after removing Shorey with Delhi in a spot of bother at 66-4.

Then, Himmant Singh (24) and Lalit Yadav (33), with their knocks ensured that Delhi had a respectable total on the board.

For Mumbai, Mulani (1-18) and Parkar (1-22) supported Deshpande.

While chasing lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (3) in the third over.

But then (53 not out off 47 balls) and (39 off 33 balls) conjured 57 runs for the second wicket and took the game away from Delhi.

After Bista, departed Surya Kumar Yadav (42 not out off 26 balls) took Mumbai home in company of Iyer, who stuck five fours and a six.

Surya hit three boundaries and two sixes.

With this win, Mumbai collected all four points.

Meanwhile, in their Group B match, recorded their second successive win after defeating by 10 runs.

Asked to bat first, posted 149/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Later their bowlers led by right-arm medium pacer Koushik V (3-22) dished out a clinical performance to restrict to 139/8 and emerge triumphant.

Meanwhile, rode on Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 60 as they chased comfortably the 139- run target against Bengal in their Super League Group A match.

grabbed four points from the game.

Brief Scores: At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Delhi 144/7 (Dhruv Shorey 33, Lalit Yadav 33; Tushar Deshpande 4-19, 1-18) lost to Mumbai 148/2 ( 53 not out, Surya Kumar Yadav 42 not out; Nitish Rana 1-7) by eight wickets.

Mumbai 4 points, Delhi 0 points.

At Holkar Stadium: Karnataka 149/6 ( 35, 33, M S Bhandage 25; Ankit Choudhary 1-26, Ankit Rajpoot 1-32) won against 139/8 (Aksh Deep Nath 46, Upendra Yadav 42; Koushik V 3-22, J Suchith 2-19) by 10 runs.

Karnataka 4 points, UP 0 points.

At Emerald Heights International School Ground: Bengal 138/7 (Shahbaaz Ahamad 60 n0t out, 41; D J Muthuswamy 3-15, Satyajeet Bachhav 2-34) lost to 139/3 ( 60 not out, 36; 2-21) by seven wickets.

Maharashtra 4 points, Bengal 0 points.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)