CJI Misra writes to centre, recommends Justice Gogoi as next chief justice

-
ALSO READ
Chief Justice Misra recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor
CJI Dipak Misra impeachment suicidal, hara-kiri: Top 10 law experts' quotes
Legal experts optimistic about Justice Ranjan Gogoi being named next CJI
The politics of CJI's impeachment, or how not to 'save' the judiciary
CJI Misra impeachment: Rijiju says Congress doesn't trust army, CJI, SC, EC
-
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.
Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3.
The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU