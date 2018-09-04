JUST IN
Business Standard

CJI Misra writes to centre, recommends Justice Gogoi as next chief justice

The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court,Dipak Misra
Judge Ranjan Gogoi Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3.

The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, senior-most judge, as the next CJI.
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 12:03 IST

