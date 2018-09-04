JUST IN
Business Standard

Zinc futures inch higher on positive spot cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices inched up by 0.09 per cent to Rs 176.60 per kg in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market on improved demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September edged up by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 176.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,915 lots.

However, the metal for delivery in October contracts held steady at 176.85 per kg in 28 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants due to uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical markets influenced zinc prices in futures trade.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 12:05 IST

