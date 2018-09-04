Zinc futures inch higher on positive spot cues

prices inched up by 0.09 per cent to Rs 176.60 per kg in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market on improved demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in September edged up by 15 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 176.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,915 lots.

However, the for delivery in October contracts held steady at 176.85 per kg in 28 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants due to uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical markets influenced prices in futures trade.

