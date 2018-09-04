CJI Dipak Misra recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi as next chief justice

of (CJI) Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the recommending Justice as his successor.

Justice will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends.

The CJI has written to the endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, the senior-most judge, as the next CJI.

Highly placed sources had confirmed on September 1 that Justice Misra had decided to go by convention and recommend the name of Justice Gogoi, who is next in seniority to him, to succeed him.

had recently asked Justice Misra to recommend his successor, setting in motion the process of a change of in the apex court.

Speculation over Justice Gogoi's appointment as the next CJI arose after the court's four most senior judges, including Justice Gogoi, called a press conference in January this year and criticised Justice Misra on various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches.

Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), and were among those who addressed the press conference, perhaps a first in the history of the Indian judiciary.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the of should be of the senior-most of the considered fit to hold the office".

It stipulates that the will, at an appropriate time, seek the recommendation of the outgoing of for the appointment of the next CJI.

Under this process, after receiving the CJI's recommendation, the puts it before the who advises the on the matter.

"Whenever there is any doubt about the fitness of the senior-most to hold the office of the Chief Justice of India, consultation with other Judges...would be made for appointment of the next Chief Justice of India," the document states.

Law Minister Prasad had recently said the government's intention on the appointment of the next chief justice of India should not be questioned. He had also said the will take a call when the incumbent names the senior-most of the as his successor as per convention.

Prasad was responding to a question at the Law Ministry's annual press conference on whether the government would follow laid-down conventions and procedures to appoint Justice as the next chief justice when Justice Misra demits office.

"The question is imaginary...as far as the appointment of the Chief Justice of India is concerned, the convention is clear...the sitting chief justice names the senior-most judge (of the top court) as his successor. When the name comes to us, we will discuss it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)