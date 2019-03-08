JUST IN
Business Standard

Lawyer for British IS bride says her baby may have died

AP  |  London 

The lawyer for a Bangaldeshi-origin teenager who ran away from her London home to join the Islamic State group in Syria says he has received unconfirmed reports that her newborn baby has died.

Tasnime Akunjee tweeted Friday he has "strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begum's son has died."

He declined to provide further details.

Begum was 15 when she travelled to Syria with two friends to marry IS fighters in 2015. She recently resurfaced in a refugee camp, and gave birth last month.

She told journalists that she wanted to raise her son in Britain, but the government revoked her citizenship.

Her Dutch jihadi husband, who is in a Kurdish-run detention centre, said last week that he wanted to return to the Netherlands with Begum and their son.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:45 IST

