Fadnavis distributes farmland certificates to kin of martyrs

Devendra Friday distributed farmland certificates to family members of martyrs, including jawans killed during India- wars.

He also paid rich tributes to the martyrs and hailed their valour.

"The government stands firmly behind the families of martyrs. Lending them a helping hand is the government's responsibility," said.

At a function organised on the occasion of International Women's Day, the met mothers and wives of slain jawans at Sahyadri state guest house, where he handed over the farmland certificates to them.

"The lives of jawans who sacrifice themselves for the country can never be compensated monetarily.

"However, the has decided that apart from a financial compensation, the families of martyred jawans will get lands in their own district, which could be used for farming purpose," said.

The added that Friday, family members of seven martyred jawans from district were given farmland certificates.

Every district in the state will be covered under the government's efforts to rehabilitate and support such families, he said.

The jawans, whose families were provided certificates are - Raghunath Sawant, Vithoba Sawant, Nathuram Kasare, Prakash Sawant, Kushaba Jadhav, and Dhondu Yadav.

These jawans lost their lives in different military actions - Indo-Pak wars (1965, 1971), Operation Rakshak I & II and the Second World War (1939 to 1945).

