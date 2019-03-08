Announcement of Congress candidates in Punjab expected within a week: Amarinder

Names of candidates for the seats in will be announced within a week, Minister Friday, warning party workers of expulsion if they rebel against the official nominees.

In an informal chat with here, the minister made it clear that the party's nominee from Gurdaspur would be sitting and state

"The party candidates for the polls are likely to be declared within a week and anyone rebelling against the official nominees would be thrown out," Amarinder said.

He dismissed reports of dissent within the following rebel Sher Singh Ghubaya's entry into the party, saying all soldiers of the party would toe the line and the decision on ticket distribution taken by the high command.

If anyone goes against the high command's decision, they would be immediately expelled, he added.

The chief minister, in response to a question, reiterated that stern action would be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015.

The Special Investigation Team was investigating the matter and once it submits its report, suitable action would be taken against the guilty, as per the law, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)