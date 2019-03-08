Modi government anti-Dalit, OBC, tribals: Delhi minister

on Friday dubbed the as "anti-Dalit, OBC and tribals" and said these sections of the society should vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming

Gautam, the of Delhi, was addressing a press conference, along with Dharmendra Yadav, on the BJP-led central government's decision to bring an ordinance restoring the 200-point roster on faculty appointments in universities.

While Yadav welcomed the government's decision to bring the ordinance, he also said it could have been brought earlier.

"The government could have brought a legislation during a session of Parliament, because it had been promising the same for nearly a year. By bringing the ordinance in the last cabinet meeting before the Lok Sabha polls, the real intention of the has become clear. We have to continue with our struggle for the marginalised sections of the society," he said.

Gautam alleged that the (BJP) government had time and again proven itself to be "anti-Dalit, OBC and tribals".

"It is the duty of these sections of the society to throw out the government in the An equitable distribution of the country's resources among all sections of the society also needs to be done," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)