Pompeo hopeful India-Pak tension would come down

US said Thursday he had "good conversations" with Indian and Pakistani leaders and was hopeful that the rising tension will come down between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Over the last two days, spoke to the leaders of the two including Sushma Swaraj, and Pakistani

"We were and continue to be very engaged with the issue between and Pakistan," told reporters travelling with him from Hanoi, to in the

"I spent a good deal of time on the phone last night talking to leaders in both countries, making sure there was good information exchanged, encouraging each country to not take any action that would escalate and create increased risk," he said.

"I had good conversations, and I am hopeful that we can take down the tension there, at least for the time being, so they can begin to have conversations that don't portend risk of escalation to either of the two So we're working hard on that," Pompeo said.

Tensions have escalated between and in the wake of the Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the on February 14 suicide attack in

carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested an pilot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)