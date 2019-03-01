UN praises 'courageous diplomacy' at US-NKorea summit

UN Antonio praised the US-North Korean summit as "courageous diplomacy" on Thursday even though no agreement was reached, and expressed hope that talks will continue.

and North Korean leader Un ended their second summit in with no deal after demanded a full lifting of sanctions. "appreciates the effort that was made in those discussions, regardless of the results, of the outcome that we saw," UN said.

"Courageous diplomacy has established the foundation to advance sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the " "We all very much hope that these discussions will continue in that direction."



The UN stressed that world diplomats were clear-eyed about the prospects for a quick deal on dismantling North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"No one, and that includes the secretary-general, ever thought that this process of engaging with the DPRK would be an easy one," said Dujarric.

The leaders walked away with no set plans for a third meeting, though Trump said he hopes to see Kim again soon.

"Basically they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Trump said before leaving aboard to head back to

Before the summit, there was talk that there could be a political declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War which finished technically with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

There were also hopes Kim could pledge to destroy North Korea's decades-old Yongbyon nuclear complex, which has long been at the heart of Pyongyang's atomic development but remains shrouded in secrecy.

