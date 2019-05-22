N Korea state media hits out at 'imbecile' Biden

North Korean on Wednesday slammed former US vice as an "imbecile" and a "fool of low IQ" after he criticised Un.

Biden, who served two terms as Barack Obama's deputy, has been on the campaign trail since announcing last month his candidacy for the nomination in the 2020

And some of his comments about the North Korean leadership during campaigning appear to have angered Pyongyang, sparking the colourful commentary by its official agency

It accused Biden of "slandering the supreme leadership" of -- a term usually referring to Kim -- and said the former had become "reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power".

"What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a "



did not give any further details, but at a rally in on Saturday, Biden had criticised Donald Trump's approach to the of and Russia, accusing the of embracing "tyrants like (Vladimir) Putin and Un".

Trump became the first sitting US president to meet with a North Korean when two met in last year, and he has repeatedly mentioned his good personal relationship with Kim.

While Biden has a gruelling primary campaign ahead against a packed bench of Democratic hopefuls, he is the current frontrunner and many in his party believe he is their best bet to oust Trump from the

But infuriated by his comments, put together a laundry list of Biden's past gaffes and humiliations.

It went as far back as his university days, during which he once got an F for plagiarism, and later accusations that he had copied a speech by then leader

It also mentioned Biden falling asleep during an Obama speech in 2011, saying that it turned him into a "laughing stock", and criticism of him "for his vulgar acts and words about women and his thoughtless remarks".

Multiple women have accused Biden this year of touching them inappropriately in the past, and his tactile style and invasion of personal space have come under increasing scrutiny in the #MeToo era.

"He is not worth pinning hope on," KCNA said, adding that he was "a fool of low IQ".

Washington's approach to is likely to be a subject of debate in both the and the main presidential campaign.

After a rapid diplomatic rapprochement in 2018, a summit between Kim and Trump collapsed earlier this year and talks over North Korea's nuclear weapons have been deadlocked since.

