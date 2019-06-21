Castor seed prices dip by Rs 64 on muted demand

Castor seed prices dipped by Rs 64 to Rs 5,350 per in futures trade Friday after participants tightened their bets amid muted trend.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed contracts for July traded lower by Rs 64, or 1.18 per cent, at Rs 5,350 per in 19,222 lots.

Castor seed contracts for August also dipped by Rs 68, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 5,428 per with an open interest of 69,015 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of bets by traders due to easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks, mainly led to the fall in castor seed prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)