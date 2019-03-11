Nagpur Lok Sabha seat adds 5.30 lakh voters since 2014

The Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by Nitin Gadkari, has added more than five lakh voters since the 2014 general elections, a said Monday.

As many as 52 polling stations have been identified as "critical" in the constituency which will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, said district

The Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, which falls under district, will also vote on the same day.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat currently has 40,24,197 voters, including 19,57,995 women, as against 34,94,134 in 2014 (16,68,121 of them females).

"There is an increase of 5,30,063 voters this time," informed Mudgal.

He said a total of 4,382 polling centres will be set up in the two Lok Sabha falling under - 2,345 in Ramtek and 2,037 in Nagpur.

Eighty-two of them have been identified as "critical" booths - 52 in Nagpur and 30 in Ramtek, he said.

Polling booths which recorded over 90 per cent turnout or witnessed any sort of electoral violence during previous polls are identified as "critical".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)