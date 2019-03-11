HC prohibits use of flex, other non-biodegradable materials

The Monday prohibited the use of flex and other non-biodegradable materials for campaigning throughout the state ahead of the elections.

A division bench, comprising and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, gave the interim order while considering a plea seeking a ban on the use of flex and other ecologically harmful materials for the upcoming polls.

In his petition, Shyaam Kumar from Aattingal in district sought the urgent intervention of the court to prohibit their use in the state in the ongoing election campaign.

He submitted that such ecologically harmful materials would be widely used in the election campaign if there was not an urgent intervention of the court.

Political parties and the candidates have already started the campaign for the elections to the 17th Lok Sabha, being conducted in seven phases across the country from April 11 to May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)