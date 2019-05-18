Naidu meets Akhilesh, Mayawati in coalition-building effort

TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday met leaders of the and the here, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre.

He reached the capital in the evening after meetings in with Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, Nationalist Party and Loktantrik

The separate meetings with SP and BSP take place a day before polling in the last phase of elections.

The SP, BSP and RLD are in alliance in UP, taking on the BJP in the politically crucial state that sends 80 MPs to Parliament.

The chief is pitching for an anti-BJP coalition to stake claim to form a government if the numbers permit.

Naidu drove straight from to the office.

He was greeted with a bouquet by The two leaders then went into a closed door meeting, SP sources said. Yadav tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Later, Naidu drove to Mayawati's Mall Road Avenue residence. Before their meeting, the two leaders exchanged bouquets and the TDP chief gifted her a box of mangoes.

The has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, convenor and CPI (M)

His had been was a part of the BJP-led NDA but quit the alliance a few months ago.

