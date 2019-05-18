PM didn't take questions at presser as he was present as party worker: Sena

The Saturday came out in support of for not taking questions from the media at a press conference in

On Friday, Modi showed up on the dais at the in for a scheduled press conference by Amit Shah, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

said, "It was Amit Shah's press conference and Modi was present there as a It is not that he doesn't answer questions. He has given interviews to television and print."



Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the communicates with people through his speeches, adding that it is better to be silent than answer questions.

To a question on Modi's visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath, Raut said, "It is good he is visiting temples. This is Hindu culture and not politics."



On a query on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin being called a patriot, Raut said action has been taken against those making such comments and claimed such remarks would not affect the poll outcome.

He sidestepped a query on cabinet expansion in the government and said his party was concentrating on the May 23 Lok Sabha results.

