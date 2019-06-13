He was a fast bowler, who instilled mortal fear in batsmen after his 'Bodyline' attack on 'The Don'. The other was a cocky manager, who in a seven-year span turned a team of laggards into continental club champions.

England fast bowler and Forest manager Brian Clough, separated by more than four decades, practitioners of different trade, are two iconic figures. They define the legacy of sport in Robin Hood's land -- aggressive, in your face and true to their art.

A three-minute walk separates two stadiums Trent Bridge, where and his partner would terrorise batsmen, and the on the of the where Clough sat on the dug-out creating the best underdog story of English in the 1970's.

Just like 78 wickets in 21 Tests can't define what did for and fast bowlers in general, the two Cup titles aren't a fair assessment of Clough, whom many believe was the best team never had.

They were charismatic personalities, developed a cult following with their aggression, the fear they could instill -- Larwood in opposition batsmen and Clough even among his own players who had to perform.

Inside the stadium, the pub is named 'Larwood & Voce', a tribute to the most renowned England new ball pair before World War II.

The pub is very modern and in one corner, there are three pictures of Larwood and Voce, two of their playing days and one when both were senior citizens.

"Not many people have idea about Yes, a few come and do ask about him," said Matt, the man behind the bar counter, who was more keen to know about whether there was a chance of play in the vs game.

However, there's no such luck as one tries to enter the

The safety steward tells: "Sorry Sir. The Stadium tour has been stopped after a few incidents in the past few years. Even if you contact office, they would say no."



One could see a giant photograph of a smiling Clough wearing the Forest Red and the Stand.

However, a book shop nearby has some books and mostly related to Forest's great run in the late '70s under Clough when they had beaten to championship.

The collector's items are small 'match day books' of various League and matches sold for 20 pence each and six for a quid.

There are books on Clough. The store keeper has very little idea who Clough is apart from the fact the he has seen his statue and some of the books are still in demand.

How relevant these two gentlemen are in today's time and age is debatable but they are still present somewhere in the spirit of

