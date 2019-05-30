Natco settles patent litigation with Onyx Therapeutics on

Thursday said it reached a settlement agreement with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc on patent litigation related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of Kyprolis.

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, it has partnered with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc to market the product in the

Kyprolis is used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma ( of plasma cells) who have had at least one previous treatment for this

The parties have reached a settlement agreement and by virtue of that, Natco and Breckenridge have been granted a license permitting the launch of their generic carfilzomib product in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences.

Natco, which did not elaborate the terms of the settlement agreement said it believes that its 10mg ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) is sole "first to file" and could be eligible for 180-days marketing exclusivity under certain circumstances.

Kyprolis reportedly had sales of USD 586 million for the year ending December 2018 in the US.

Natco shares closed at Rs 515.90 apiece down 1.45 per cent over previous close on BSE while the benchmark Sensex closed at 39831.97 up 0.84 per cent (or 329.92) points.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)