National Herald case: Delhi court defers Swamy's cross-examination to Aug 30

A Delhi court Friday deferred to August 30 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by Swamy, who said that he had to attend the Parliament.

He informed the court that a whip was issued by the BJP directing all the members to be present in Parliament for the Union Budget session.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.

The BJP leader is being cross examined by Gandhi's lawyers.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI -- have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

