Piyush Goyal to start BJP membership drive in Goa on Sat

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will launch the BJP's membership drive in Goa as part of its nationwide programme, the party's Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said Friday.

He said the launch function will be held on Saturday in Sankhalim Assembly constituency, adding that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar will be present.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 17:40 IST

