National Voters' Day: Mizoram launches helpline, mobile app

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan Friday launched the voters' helpline number '1950' and mobile app for people with disabilities as part of the National Voters' Day celebrations here. \
Rajasekharan congratulated the people of the state, law enforcement officials, polling officials, civil societies and churches for the peaceful and free and fair conduct of election to the 40-member state legislature held on November 28 last year.
The governor appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.
State chief electoral officer Ashish Kundra said that the electronic voting machines' (EVM) reliability was proven and statements questioning it were unwarranted.
Kundra said that the Election Commission was fully prepared to conduct the Parliamentary polls.
