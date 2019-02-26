National War Memorial event reduced to political rally: TMC

-
ALSO READ
BJP should focus on saving 2 seats in WB: TMC
Modi government deceived youth, spat on Constitution: Derek
As Vasundhara Raje loses power, Mamata Banerjee is now the only woman chief minister in India
BJP will get zero seats like 'rosogolla': Trinamool hits back at Amit Shah's Bengal plans
Shah's Malda speech shows BJP's nervousness: TMC
-
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday accused the BJP of reducing the National War Memorial (NWM) inauguration event into a political rally and "disrespecting" the uniform.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the NWM, adjoining the iconic India Gate complex in the heart of the capital, nearly 60 years after it was mooted to honour the fallen soldiers after Independence.
O'Brien, the TMC national spokesperson, in a statement, said, "The National War Memorial was turned into a political rally. That's called disrespecting the uniform."
The TMC and the BJP have been at loggerheads in West Bengal and at the Centre in the run up to the general elections.
BJP president Amit Shah has set a target of winning more than 23 Lok Sabha seats out of the 42 in the state.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Modi government was indulging in "politics over the dead bodies of jawans" after the Pulwama terror attack and alleged the Centre had intelligence inputs that such a strike could take place, but did not act upon them.
Banerjee claimed the BJP-led Union government wants to create a "war hysteria" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to draw political mileage.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU