SI of anti-smugglers task force, 4 others held in Tirupati

: A attached to the anti-red sanders task force was among five people arrested Friday for allegedly the wood, police said.

They were arrested by the task force personnel after intercepting speeding vehicles following a hot chase.

Two vehicles with 21 red sanders logs were seized.

The accused was driving one vehicle which was followed by the other carrying the four smugglers, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation has begun.

Before joining the task force, the was in charge of law and order in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)