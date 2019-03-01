JUST IN
Business Standard

At least 23 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack on US-Afghan base

AFP  |  Kandahar 

At least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack on a joint US-Afghan base in southwestern Afghanistan, officials said Friday, as fighting continues amid a pause in peace talks between the insurgents and American negotiators.

"The operation is over -- 23 security forces killed, 15 injured and 20 insurgents killed," said Ghafoor Ahmad Jawed, a spokesman with the Ministry of Defence.

A separate source from the provincial government also confirmed the toll.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 22:15 IST

