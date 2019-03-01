3 held after ammunition recovered in Faridabad

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad 

Three persons were arrested after a large amount of ammunition were allegedly recovered from them here, police said Friday.

As many as 1,756 cartridges, five defused bombs, around 30 kg of cartridge shells were recovered. These cartridges are used in AK-47 and INSAS rifles, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokendra Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Ramkumar, Dinesh and Irfan, the DSP said, adding that a case had been registered.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 22:20 IST

