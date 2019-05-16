Navy airlifts comatose woman from Lakshadweep to Kochi

: An urgent medical evacuation of a comatose patient from a hospital in Lakshadweep to Kochi was carried out by the Navy Thursday.
The evacuation from the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kavaratti, to Kochi was done by the southern naval command (SNC) on a request received from the administration of Lakshadweep and Minicoy, according to a defence press release here.
Cheriyabi PP (43), a resident of Kalpeni, was critically ill as she has been suffering from cerebro vascular accident (CVA) with cerebral haemorrhage and in need of urgent medical evacuation to the mainland, the release said.
A naval advanced light helicopter (ALH) was immediately launched by the southern naval command from INS Garuda, with medical personnel to evacuate the patient from Kavaratti to Kochi.
The naval liaison team at Kavaratti provided assistance in transferring the patient, along with medical escort, to the helicopter, the release said.
The patient, along with the escort, was flown to INS Garuda, Naval base, Kochi, for handing over to a medical team for further treatment at VPS Lakeshore Hospital at Ernakulam.
The island administration and naval officer in- charge (L&M), in consultation with SNC, coordinated the entire activity for the swift evacuation of the patient to the mainland, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU