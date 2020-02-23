JUST IN
You are here: Home » Defence » News

DRDO anti-drone system to be deployed for Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad
Business Standard

Indian Navy's MiG-29K aircraft crashes in Goa, pilot ejects safely

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

MiG-29. Photo: Wikipedia
Representative Image | Photo: Wikipedia

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed in the Arabian Sea off Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.

The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, he said.

"The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesman said in a tweet.

The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in Goa.
First Published: Sun, February 23 2020. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY