Nawaz Sharif's treatment can be done in Pakistan, says head of medical board

Nawaz Sharif has multiple health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney and cardiac problems, but his treatment can be done in Pakistan, head of a medical board that examined the ousted prime minister said Tuesday amid reports that the veteran politician wanted to go to London.
Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. The Islamabad High Court will hear his bail application on medical grounds on Wednesday.
Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, head of the medical board told reporters that Sharif's tests have been done and a final checkup was carried out on Tuesday.
"The recommendations will be sent to the home ministry, who will decide if Nawaz should be shifted from hospital," he said.
He said that as per the protocol, he cannot reveal the test results of the patients.
On Saturday, the deposed prime minister was shifted from Kot Lakhpat prison here to a hospital where he was examined by a three-member medical board.
Geo News, quoting hospital sources, said the three-time prime minister has been diagnosed with a kidney stone, but his blood test, ECG, uric acid and other reports were all clear.
A few days earlier, a team of doctors, including cardiologists, had conducted a medical examination of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo at Kot Lakhpat jail.
