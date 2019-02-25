Delhi govt plans to operationalise 250-300 'mohalla clinics' by March: Outcome Budget

The has projected to operationalise 250-300 'mohalla clinics' by March, the Outcome Budget of government, tabled in the Assembly on Monday stated.

The second Outcome Budget of 2018-19 up to December 31, which was tabled by in the Assembly, also stated that the city government's expenditure on health "grew faster than both its historical pace and the national average".

"The availability of beds in hospitals of is being enhanced through remodelling and construction of new hospitals," it stated.

As many as 189 'mohalla clinics' have been built till December 2018 with plans for 1,000 such facilities to be built cumulatively.

The Outcome Budget stated that 250-300 'mohalla clinics' are projected to be operationalised by March 2019.

The average capital expenditure per newly built mohalla clinic is Rs 20 lakh and on an average it handles 94 patients per day, it stated.

A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility for providing to the city's residents closer home. A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor, a midwife-cum-nurse, and an array of and essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients there.

" would remain the prime focus areas in the health sector and in 2019. We have set a target of increasing their number manifold. A flagship feature of the government's health policy, we want to serve more and more people as we expand our footprint," a top of the Delhi's of Health Services had said in January.

"Our target is to take it to 500 in six months," he had said.

