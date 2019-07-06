Naxal's remains found in jungle over a month after encounter

The remains of a naxal who was injured in a gunbattle with security forces on May 27 were found Saturday in a jungle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said.

He was identified as Shamrao alias Mukesh Pandu Gota, hailing from Pippliburgi in Ettapalli tehsil of the district.

Gota was injured in an encounter with C-60 commando squad of police in Darachi forest area in the district on May 27 and apparently succumbed to injuries, a police press release said.

Many naxals were injured in this gunbattle and fled into deep jungles, it claimed.

Police were tipped off that the body of one of the naxals who died subsequently was cremated by the rebels in Darachi forest, and his ashes were handed over to his family.

Upon search, the police found his remains at the spot which were sent to forensic science laboratory, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)