Odisha to get maximum benefit from Union Budget: Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday claimed that Odisha will get maximum benefit from the Union Budget 2019-20.

Pradhan, who was here to launch BJP's membership drive, said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget in view of future benefits.

"This budget is aimed at rural development and Odisha will be among the three to four states in the country to get maximum benefit from it," Pradhan said.

"Prime minister's dream of 'New India' will come true due to the budget and it will help to develop new Odisha," Pradhan said.

Besides rural connectivity, the people of Odisha will get houses, women self help groups would be able to avail Rs 5,000 overdraft and more loans would be available under the 'Mudra Yojana'.

Pradhan also ridiculed the politicians who criticized the Union Budget.

"How come they know what is there in the budget. The full content of the budget is yet to come to the public domain." he said.

Speaking on the Patkura assembly elections scheduled to be held on July 20, Pradhan said that the BJP candidate will win the seat after July 24 counting.

"Every political party has a specific strategy. We also have some strategy which will help us to win the polls at Patkura," Pradhan said.

Pradhan also welcomed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's statement on Union Budget. Patnaik in his reaction has termed the Union Budget as "good".

