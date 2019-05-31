Naxals torch two drilling machines & vehicle in C'garh

Naxals allegedly set ablaze two drilling machines and a vehicle engaged in soil testing work for construction of a bridge in district of Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night under station area, Superintendent of Police K L told

The drilling machines were engaged in soil testing work in Bande riverbed before construction of pillars of the bridge on the river that flows along Chhattisgarh- border, he said.

As per the information, a group of Naxals reached the and threatened workers to leave the place.

After torching two drilling machines and a goods vehicle partially laden with cement sacks, the ultras escaped from the spot, said.

Soon after being informed about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot.

Security in the area has been beefed up and combing operation intensified to trace the attackers, he added.

