Naxals torch two drilling machines & vehicle in C'garh

Naxals allegedly set ablaze two drilling machines and a vehicle engaged in soil testing work for construction of a bridge in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.
The incident took place late Thursday night under Bande police station area, Kanker Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.
The drilling machines were engaged in soil testing work in Bande riverbed before construction of pillars of the bridge on the river that flows along Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, he said.
As per the information, a group of Naxals reached the work site and threatened workers to leave the place.
After torching two drilling machines and a goods matador vehicle partially laden with cement sacks, the ultras escaped from the spot, Dhruv said.
Soon after being informed about the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot.
Security in the area has been beefed up and combing operation intensified to trace the attackers, he added.
