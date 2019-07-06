NCP chief to visit Tiware dam on July 8

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will next week visit the site of breached Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

At least 18 people died in the floods triggered by the breach on Tuesday night in the wake of torrential rains while five others went missing.

Pawar, who will be touring Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts over the next two days, will visit the dam site on Monday and also meet kin of the victims, according to a party statement.

The NCP has already demanded a judicial probe into the incident and action against "guilty" officials and public representatives concerned.

