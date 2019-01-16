NCP leader Munde claims his PRO's WhatsApp disabled suddenly

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde claimed Wednesday that the WhatsApp messenger service of his public relations officer was discontinued suddenly.
Prashant Joshi, his PRO, used WhatsApp to circulate news and updates about Munde's political meetings and his statements, the NCP leader said.
"This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned," Munde said.
Joshi said his WhatsApp service stopped functioning suddenly Wednesday afternoon and when he tried to reinstall the app, he got a message that his phone number has been banned from using WhatsApp as the account's activity was in violation of the terms of service.
