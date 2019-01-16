JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

WB govt felicitates former umpire Simon Taufel

Adult blue bull antelope rescued from residential area in South Delhi: Wildlife SOS
Business Standard

School girl jumps off building, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A 16-year-old girl on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of a five-storey building in the city's Burtala area, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The incident happened at around 6 pm. We have found a suicide note which she was holding on to. It seems she was going through mental stress due to academic pressure," the officer said.

The girl, a student of Class 10, used to regularly visit the building for private tuitions, he said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements