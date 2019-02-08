Man found hanging inside store of upscale Ghaziabad mall

The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging inside the godown of a store at an upscale in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, police said Friday.

The victim, Narendra, was an employee of the store.

Narendra's family received a call from the owner of the store on Wednesday, saying he had allegedly stolen Rs 50,000 and was kept locked inside its godown. When they reached the mall, they found his body hanging in the godown, Of Police said.

Police have registered an FIR into the incident and are probing whether it was a case of suicide or if there was any foul play.

However, Narendra's family alleged that he was not being paid salary for the last six months and when he confronted the owner, he was beaten, strangled and hanged in the godown of the store to misguide the police.

