JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Assam anganwadi centre to be constructed with plastic
Business Standard

NDA govt incompetent in managing the country's economy: P Chidambaram

"Altogether, the bottomline is we have a patient who is extremely ill. Doctor has proved himself incompetent. Diagnosis of the doctor is hopelessly wrong," Chidambaram said.

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses the media at Parliament during the ongoing Winter session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (PTI)

The BJP-led NDA government has proved to be incompetent and helpless in managing the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday.

Hitting out at the Centre, Chidambaram, who spoke on the Union Budget at a programme organised by the party here, alleged the Modi government was like a helpless doctor who failed to diagnose the illness of a patient and treat him effectively.

"Altogether, the bottomline is we have a patient who is extremely ill. Doctor has proved himself incompetent. Diagnosis of the doctor is hopelessly wrong," the former union finance minister said.

People who diagnosed the illness correctly like Dr Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser, were allowed to go from the government, he said.

"Not having diagnosed the illness of the patient, the doctor is helpless. The least the doctor can do is to say...I am sorry. We made mistake, will Dr Manmohan Singh come and advise us," he said.
 

 
First Published: Sat, February 08 2020. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU