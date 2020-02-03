Defence Ministry has nearly 40,000 vacant posts for officers: Govt in RS

-
ALSO READ
Chief of Defence: Modi announces new military post, but questions remain
Strategic shift: India asks private companies to firm up defence production
All you should know about Modi's mega military reform in just 3 minutes
India can save billions of dollars as US to retire Global Hawk drones
With new army chief, all three services heads now have 'IAF connection'
-
The Defence Ministry has 3,782 and 34,289 vacant posts for group A and group B officers, respectively, Union minister Shripad Naik informed the Rajya Sabha.
The minister of state for defence said there are 201,000 vacancies in other categories in the ministry.
In a written reply to a question, he said there are 6,867 vacancies for posts of officers in the Indian Army, 1,500 in Navy and 425 in Air Force.
In Army, 36,517 vacancies are for post of junior commissioned officers and other ranks, Naik told the Rajya Sabha.
He added that 15,590 posts of sailor and 10,425 posts of airmen are vacant in the Navy and Air Force respectively.
"The government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages. These include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU