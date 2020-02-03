JUST IN
First time since anti-CAA protests, PM to address rally in Assam on Feb 7

Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
File photo of Narendra Modi (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on February 7.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed several anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in which three people were killed.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 7 and address a rally in Kokrajhar, a government official said.

The visit comes a week after the central government signed a peace pact with several Bodo militant groups and a student body.

The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland.

A summit meeting between Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, scheduled to be held in Guwahati in December, was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi was also invited for the inauguration of the recently-concluded 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati but he did not attend it.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 17:10 IST

