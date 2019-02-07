Need innovative solutions to make tourism sustainable: KJ Alphons

Minister K J Alphons on Thursday called on sector stakeholders to come together and create solutions that promote responsible

Speaking at an event to mark the portal MakeMyTrip's initiative to promote by planting a million trees covering 2,350 hectare in Rajasthan, Alphons said it was the responsibility of each individual to ensure that carbon footprint is reduced.

"This initiative shows the power of the people who are imaginative. Unfortunately in people want the or the chief ministers to do everything. The time has come for all of us to do this together. If we are to make sustainable in India, all stakeholders including industry leaders need to step up and co-create innovative solutions to make responsible tourism the norm and not an exception," he said.

The initiative aims to promote and environmental sustainability by involving all stakeholders including customers, employees and local communities.

The tree plantation effort covering 2,350 hectares has been carried out with the contributions made by customers of foundation each time they have booked their flights and hotels on the platform.

