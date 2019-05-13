Neena Praveen, Anupama register victories

: Neena Praveen and R Anupama registered wins in the N Manimaran and Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Open Snooker Championship 2019 here Monday.
Neena Praveen, a former national women's 8-ball pool champion, defeated Ajees (Cue Zone) 3-1 (70-27, 14-74, 83-50, 81-53) while Anupama, a former world under-16 snooker champion, blanked Hosur cuiest John 3-0 (65-50, 65-55, 51-26).
Experienced Uttar Pradesh cueist Kankan Shashmi made short work of Sarfaraz (Impact), winning by three frames to nil (64-1, 100-27, 64-20).
Results: Shoaib (Cue Ball) bt Riyas (Q-Lounge) 3-2 (17-49, 58-66, 69-52, 61-31, 55-52); Ameen (Snooker Shot) bt Radesh (YMCA) 3-1 (62-34, 4-49, 65-29, 52-18); Vikram Venkat (Snook City) bt Kamal (Cue Zone) 3-0 (57-56, 75-33, 68-33); Neena Praveen (Cues & Yous) bt Ajees (Cue Zone) 3-1 (70-27, 14-74, 83-50, 81-53).
Sulthan Ibrahim (Impact) bt M Rajendran (SVS Club 3-0 (58-45, 59-24, 59-30); Manoj Dasarathan (Towers Club) bt Prem (Red-15) 3-2 (55-22, 26-70, 62-34, 37-62, 46-43); R Anupama (Mylapore Club) bt John (Hosur) 3-0 (65-50, 65-55, 51-26); Kankan Shashmi (Uttar Pradesh) bt Sarfaraz (Impact) 3-0 (64-1, 100-27, 64-20); Sikkander (Q Ball City) bt Dharmaraj (Dharmapuri) 3-0 (60-42, 70-8, 81-44).
