NEET topper Nalin Khandelwal credits parents, teachers support for the feat

Nalin Khandelwal, hailing from district of Rajasthan, topped the (NEET) 2019 Wednesday.

Apart from Khandelwal, three more students from the state secured positions in the top ten ranks in the examination.

Khandelwal, whose parents are doctors, said he prepared for the examination for two years. He scored 701 marks out of 720 to top the exam.

"I fully focused on studies for two years in Since my parents are doctors and my elder brother is also doing his MBBS, I got full support from them as well as from my teachers," he told reporters.

The topper said he took a break from and

"I studied for nearly 7-8 hours a day," he said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Ashish Arora, and mentor of Allen Career Institute, noted, "Nalin has topped the exam and two students from the coaching institute's Kota center have secured fifth and tenth rank."



As many as 98,757 students had registered for the



all- level entrance exam from Out of these, 93,149 appeared for the test and 64,890 of them qualified.

The is conducted by the (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of and the

