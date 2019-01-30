No contractual commitment for exclusivity, will continue with Amazon: OnePlus

Premium handset maker has said it does not have a contractual commitment with India, and it is its own "strategic choice" to sell devices exclusively on the

The comments come ahead of the February 1 deadline for to comply with FDI rules. In December, the government had announced new norms - under Press Note 2 - that bar with foreign investments from holding exclusive marketing arrangements.

"(We) Never really had the exclusive commitment to It has been our choice that we want to sell exclusively but it is not because of any commitment that we have made contractually. So, the new regulations will not really have any impact," told

He added that it was the company's "strategic choice" to be on one platform to make it easier for customers to buy its products.

The new rules are expected to hit Walmart-owned and Amazon, the hardest. Both players have been lobbying hard - both directly and through associations - for extension in the February 1 deadline.

The two players have argued that they need more time to understand the details of the framework.

Agarwal said the company does not anticipate any major changes in its business model or operations because of the new regulations.

"...We will continue selling on Amazon, we do not plan to move to any other platform in the near future," he added.

The Chinese cornered the largest share of the premium segment in during the December 2018 quarter with 36 per cent share, ahead of rivals like and

entered the Indian market in 2014 and started selling its devices through While initially the company had an invitation-based model, it opened up sales to larger public with subsequent launches.

and account for a large portion of the sales on and Amazon. With the new regulations barring any exclusive tie-ups, these are said to be exploring mechanisms to re-work their existing arrangements with brands to ensure compliance with the new regime.

Interestingly, All (AIMRA) - claiming to represent over 2 - has written to the government urging that any extension in deadline will be adverse for the trade. They alleged that small traders were "struggling in the face of unethical and illegal practices" by the

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also warned the government of a national campaign with a political fallout, if it defers the February 1 deadline.

Last year, OnePlus expanded its distribution to in India and started selling through Croma and stores.

Agarwal said a majority of OnePlus' business in India is still online as it has recently started selling through offline channels.

"So, overall offline is yet very small for us, it may pick up next year because offline response is also very good. But as of now, the overall share is still hugely online," he added.

While OnePlus also sells devices and accessories through its own website, the volumes are low.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)