Nepal police arrest 3 Pakistani nationals with fake Indian currency

Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested from Nepal's for carrying fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 76.80 million, police said Monday.

The Pakistani nationals -- Mohmad Akhtar, 49, Nadia Anwar, 39 and Nasiruddin, 67 --- were arrested from the airport on Saturday as they arrived in the country from with the fake currency, they said.

Three Nepalese nationals, who reached the airport to pick up the fake currency, were also arrested.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

