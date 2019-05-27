JUST IN
Nepal police arrest 3 Pakistani nationals with fake Indian currency

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying fake Indian currency with a face value of Rs 76.80 million, police said Monday.

The Pakistani nationals -- Mohmad Akhtar, 49, Nadia Anwar, 39 and Nasiruddin, 67 --- were arrested from the airport on Saturday as they arrived in the country from Doha with the fake currency, they said.

Three Nepalese nationals, who reached the airport to pick up the fake currency, were also arrested.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

