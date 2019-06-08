Net bowler hospitalised after getting hit on head by Warner shot

Australian team's practice session came to a temporary halt after a net bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head by a cracking drive from on the eve of their game against

It was during the end of second hour when Jai Kishan, a British fast bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head trying to stop a shot.

winced in pain before collapsing to the ground and the medical staff was rushed onto the field.

To everyone's relief, the was responding as the entire Australian team stopped their session.

A concerned Warner sat beside the and subsequently called off his net session.

The Australian team's support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

"I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is and I am a fast bowler," the said before being taken into the ambulance.

It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an on the head.

"From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available," informed the media.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)