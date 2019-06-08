Indian boxers on exposure trips to Italy, Ireland and Korea

Indian boxers are currently on an exposure tour to Italy, and Korea as part of their preparation for the upcoming tournaments, including the World Championships to be held later in the year.

A bilateral training camp and series of friendly matches were held against the Italian team, while top boxers are undergoing training in currently along with boxers from six top European nations as part of the 15-day long exposure trip which will end on June 12.

The objective of this exposure camp is to help Indian boxers gain valuable experience as they spar with elite boxers from USA, Germany, Holland, Romania, and host

gold medallist said: "We had a stint in before coming here, in Here, in the past couple of days, we had some great opportunity to study some of the top boxers of these elite teams and take stalk individually on the areas that we need to improve upon.

"We are closely working with the coaches and working to improve and develop our game physically and mentally," added Amit, who won the gold medallist at Open recently.

Another team of 35 boxers, comprising 20 men and 15 women pugilists, are currently in Incheon, Korea for a week-long joint training camp.

With major championships coming up next month in and Indonesia, these exposure opportunities will be critical for India's medal-winning hopes.

